Two alleged target killers held: police

PESHAWAR: The police on Monday claimed to have arrested two alleged target killers. Superintendent of Police City Tayyab Jan told a press conference that two alleged target killers Asadullah and Sameer were arrested when they were allegedly planning the murder of an engineer, Murtaza Bangash, in Shah Qabool Colony. The official said the two had shot and injured the same engineer in February. The SP said the two arrested suspects were shifted to a facility for interrogation while a pistol and unregistered motorbike were allegedly recovered from them.