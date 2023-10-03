Throat and chest ailments rising

JAMRUD: Throat and chest ailments are on the rise in the Khyber district, with hundreds of people affected by these conditions.

Presently, hundreds of people in Khyber district are grappling with chest and throat ailments as it has affected virtually every household in the area.

A significant number of patients are bedridden, suffering from high fever as well as chest and throat pain.According to medical professionals, these are seasonal illnesses that frequently appear in September and October. Cold is also prevalent during this period, particularly among children.

Doctors advise people to take extra precautions to safeguard their health during these months, such as avoiding cold beverages, acidic foods and oily meals, and seeking prompt medical assistance in case an illness occurs.