ANP seeks youth support for real change

TAKHTBHAI: Awami National Party provincial general secretary and former minister Sardar Hussain Babak said on Monday that war and violence were being fomented in the region to grab powers and resources of the Pakhtun belt.

“Bacha Khan was a farsighted politician, who always struggled for Pakhtuns to be owners of their land and resources,” he said while addressing a workers’ convention at PK-61 in Lundkhwar Bazar here.

ANP central leader Farooq Khan, tehsil president Sajjad Khan, candidate for PK-61, Jamal Nasir, district president Imran Mandarvi and others also addressed the convention.

Babak said that, for the first time in the history of Pakistan, the ANP achieved rights and recognition for the Pakhtuns through the 18th Constitutional Amendment and gave pen to the youths by establishing schools, colleges and universities in every nook and corner of the province.

However, he said that the terrorists were unleashed on the ANP and the province was handed over to the so-called leaders of ‘change’ under a conspiracy in 2013.He alleged that former prime minister Imran Khan was brought to annul 18th constitutional amendment, weaken democratic values and promote democratic norms in the country.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been overburdened under heavy loans by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government and now the provincial government cannot pay salaries to its employees,” Babak said, adding that the province was full of natural resources and minerals but the people had no authority to utilize them.He stressed the need for Pakhtun unity to attain rights and facilitate people of the province.

The ANP leader urged the youth to learn lessons from the past and avoid those who fooled them with hollow slogans in the past and vote the ANP to power to bring about a real change in the province.