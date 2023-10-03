Adequate staff sought for banks in Bara

BARA: Residents of Bara have asked the authorities concerned to provide adequate staff to various banks in Bara tehsil of the Khyber district.

Speaking to The News, Aqib Afridi, a resident of Tirah valley, said that the tribal people had been facing a host of problems since the region was merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“I have come from Tirah and have been standing in a queue for the last two hours due to a huge rush at a bank branch in Bara,” he said, adding that only one cashier was serving all customers at the bank.

He added that hundreds of customers had been waiting in the queue for their turn for hours.Another customer, Munir Khan, said the bank staff should be increased as the customers are compelled to close their accounts in the Bara branch.

He said even the Queue Management System (QMS) machine had not been functioning for the last several months.“Only one cashier attends about 200 customers daily in the Bara branch of a bank,” he added.

When contacted, the manager of the Bara branch of the bank said the bank management was aware of people’s problems and trying to depute more staff.