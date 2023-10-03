Tank tehsil chairman escapes attempt on life

TANK: Tank Tehsil Council Chairman Saddam Bhettani and his bodyguard and driver remained unharmed but their vehicle was damaged when unidentified gunmen opened fire on them in Khari Haider area near here.
District Police Officer Iftikhar Shah said that Tehsil Council Chairman Saddam Bhettani and others had gone to Khari Haider in Tank where unknown assailants attacked them with gunfire.
However, he said that tehsil chairman and other occupants remained unharmed while their vehicle was damaged in the attack.Tehsil Council Chairman Saddam Bhettani belongs to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and is nephew of ex-JUIF lawmaker Mahmood Bhettani.
Soon after the incident, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the perpetrators.
