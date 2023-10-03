Railway track, facilities inspected

LAHORE:Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railway Lahore Hanif Gull conducted footplate inspection of track from Lahore to Pattoki railway station in Khyber Mail on Monday.
DS Railway also conducted motor trolley inspection of the track from Pattoki to Raiwind station. Level crossing gates, including track alignment, track fitness, track gauge were also inspected as per the parameters.
Meanwhile, DS Railway appreciated Divisional Transportation Officer Nasir Nazir, Station Manager Zafar Iqbal, Chief Controller Lahore Zahid Saeed and other departments for achieving overall 97% on-time departure of trains in September.
