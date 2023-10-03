LDA minimises application processing time

LAHORE:In a revolutionary change, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has started approving building plans of all private housing schemes and LDA regular schemes within three working days.

Officials said earlier building plans were approved in 30 days. They said the change in system was introduced on the orders of the DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa who directed to make approval of building plans more public friendly.

The DG also directed to introduce easy to access online system as well as through physical access. Officials said changes were made in the conventional system for public convenience. Chief Town Planner Azhar Ali said all reports would be done at One Window Cell, including site report, scrutiny of plan, issuance of challan and approval of building plan. He said all clerical access and duplication of proceeds changes through revised SOPs and LDA also made changes in PITB generated software of Ekhidmat and made it user-friendly through all vacant reports of plot through GIS and generation of challan through SAP software.

Shops auction tomorrow

LDA will conduct a public auction of all the shops on the first floor of Liberty Park and Ride Plaza in Gulberg at LDA Community Centre, 9 Civic Centre Garden Town on Oct 4 (tomorrow).

All the shops located on the first floor will be auctioned for a 5-year lease for right-of-tenancy to a large business group or party. For the convenience of entrepreneurs, they will also be given a grace period of 3 months for shops in Liberty Park and Ride Plaza. A marquee-site at Jubilee Town and a parking site at Gulshan-e-Ravi will also be offered for lease. Residential and commercial plots of LDA societies Jubilee Town, Avenue One, Tajpura, Mustafa Town, Quaid-e-Azam Town, Sabzazar, and New Garden Town will also be offered for public auction to be held on Wednesday in the same event. Public utility sites of various private societies of the city will also be put up for auction.