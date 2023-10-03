Strict action on provision of electricity to illegal societies ordered

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa while chairing a meeting on Monday has announced to take strict action against the provision of electricity to the illegal housing societies.

Randhawa directed Lesco, District administration and LDA to complete working on it. It was also decided that an audit of the illegal societies using electricity will be held in the controlled areas of the district administration and LDA.

It was told in the meeting that the electricity connections were given illegally to the illegal housing societies or the housing societies obtained them under some cover.

Commissioner Lahore was informed in the briefing that Lesco has improved the complaint redressal SOPs for general consumers and citizens. He also directed to prepare the report of NOCs issued by the departments to illegal societies.

The commissioner said that the operation against electricity theft will continue in the entire division including Lahore and FIRs were being filed immediately against prosecutors against electricity theft and defaulters. He said that big defaulters were being caught during the action against non-payment of bills and electricity theft.