Bumpy start

It has only been a year since the BRT Green Line in Karachi became functional and news has already started pouring in about faulty escalators in two of its main stations.
These escalators must be repaired and made functional as soon as possible to facilitate the citizens, particularly the elderly.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
Poverty has several dimensions in the rural areas of the country. Neither has the incidence of poverty been properly...
Despite the fact that Pakistan is rich in resources, it still lags behind other countries in the region and beyond. We...
Bank customers are facing many difficulties due to faulty ATM machines. These machines are either found out-of-order...
There must be millions of Pakistanis who have paid the required amount for their plot, plus development charges, but...
Deforestation is a global problem with far-reaching consequences. One of the most immediate and devastating impacts is...
The recent increase in cases of conjunctivitis, commonly known as pink eye, in Pakistan, particularly in the Punjab...