Tuesday October 03, 2023
Newspost

Bumpy start

October 03, 2023

It has only been a year since the BRT Green Line in Karachi became functional and news has already started pouring in about faulty escalators in two of its main stations.

These escalators must be repaired and made functional as soon as possible to facilitate the citizens, particularly the elderly.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi