KCCI elects new leadership

KARACHI: Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, Altaf Ghaffar and Tanveer Barry were elected as president, senior vice president and vice president of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) respectively during the 62nd Annual General Meeting on Monday.
According to a KCCI statement, Businessmen Group Chairman Zubair Motiwala, Vice Chairmen BMG Tahir Khaliq, Haroon Farooki, Anjum Nisar, Jawed Bilwani, General Secretary BMG AQ Khalil, newly elected President Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, newly elected SVP Altaf Ghaffar, newly elected VP Tanveer Barry, retiring President Mohammed Tariq Yousuf, retiring SVP Touseef Ahmed, retiring VP Haris Agar, managing committee members, former presidents and a large number of general body members were also present at the AGM. Motiwala urged all BMGIANs to exhibit absolute discipline which, late Siraj Kassam Teli always reiterated, is the first step on the road to success.
He said the Karachi Chamber has emerged as the leading and strongest chamber of commerce of the country, whose recommendations are taken seriously and given special attention at the federal and provincial levels.
