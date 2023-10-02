 
close
Monday October 02, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Mohsin Naqvi visits Punjab House

By Our Correspondent
October 02, 2023

KARACHI: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Punjab House in Karachi and granted approval of its upgradation plan.After the upgradation, the Punjab House will be available for private functions and the bookings for events can be made online. The interim CM Punjab inspected the different parts of the house and issued directions for its upgradation.