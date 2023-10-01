Japanese speech contest today

ISLAMABAD: Kake Educational Institution Okayama Japan holds every year the Japanese language speech contest in more than 12 countries at 15 locations worldwide. In Pakistan it will be held under the auspicious of Japan Embassy in Islamabad today (Oct 01) and 25 students will be participating in this contest from Pakistan. The audiences will be Pakistani students, Japanese students from Japan, international affairs office of Okayama University of Japan and their teachers too, says a press release.

The winners of first three positions will be awarded with cash prizes of 30,000, 20,000 and 10,000 Japanese yen respectively, along with scholarships to study in any one of the Kake Universities in Japan, according to Director of Kake International Exchange office in Pakistan Ch Hamid Latif Advocate. The trend of Pakistani students towards Japanese universities is now becoming on higher side.