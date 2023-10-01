Tree plantation termed key to fight climate change

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Conservation Network (SCN) and International Rescue Committee (IRC) joined hands to plant as many saplings as possible during the recently concluded “Autumn Plantation Drive 2023” to combat climate change.

This collaboration for climate change action underscored unwavering commitment to environmental preservation through strategic tree planting, said a press release.

Under the theme, “Adopt a Tree for a Greener, Cleaner, and Healthier Planet,” this event brought together students from diverse educational institutions, including PakTurk Maarif International Schools and Colleges, Roots Millennium School, The City School, Hayatabad, Zareef Khan Memorial School, and Madrassa Jamia-e-Farooqia in Shakas.

These institutions, in partnership with SCN and IRC, demonstrated the dedication to environmental conservation and sustainable green practices.

The drive brought together participants to plant saplings. They imparted insights into the benefits of trees and human obligation to nurture them to provide the planet clean air and reduce climate change impacts.

These events served as an opportunity for the symbolic adoption of individual trees as family. These collective efforts not only served the cause of environmental preservation but also signified the strength of community partnerships in addressing global environmental challenges.

In addition to demonstrations on tree planting and care, the drive facilitated informative sessions elucidating the pivotal role of students in environment preservation through strategic tree plantation.

The initiative fostered networking and collaboration opportunities for students from diverse schools and backgrounds.

Fatima Faraz, an 18-year-old (A level) student who emerged as the youngest advocate for Climate Change Action, demanded that “the role of youth need to be recognized as the future voice for a sustainable and healthier future”.

Adil Zareef, the convener of SCN and Peshawar Clean Air Alliance, pledged support to “work at community level because our people live or work in unhealthy environments, and pollution causes more than 12 million preventable deaths around the world every year.

Peshawar has emerged as the third most polluted city in the world, although it was known as a city of gardens and flowers earlier, adversely impacting their health and livelihoods” he added.

The resounding success of this event underscores our shared duty for environmental conservation and the profound impact achievable through concerted action.

Youth being the catalysts for a better future are key stakeholders for this transformational change.