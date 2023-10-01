Pak-Afghan trade body elects new office-bearers

PESHAWAR: Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) has elected new office-bearers for the next one year 24.

A press release said Ziaul Haq Sarhadi was re-elected PAJCCI coordinator for KP for promoting the Pak-Afghan trade during the preceding year.

The election for new office-bearers was held during the general body meeting of PAJCCI held in Karachi under the chairmanship of Zubair Motiwala.

Junaid Ismail Makda was elected as president while other office-bearers included Abdul Bari, senior vice-president for Quetta (Chaman), Shuja Muhammad, VP Peshawar, Imtiaz Ali and Khalid Shehzad.

Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has been associated with the Customs Clearing and Forwarding business for the last 50 years.

He has served as senior VP for PAJCCI for two terms and director for three years.

Sarhadi holds the office of member advisory committee of Federal Tax Ombudsman and remained senior VP of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Chairman All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association of gemstones.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarhadi appreciated the services of Zubair Motiwala for facilitating the resolution of the problems.

He commended outgoing president of PAJCCI Qazi Zahid Hussain and hoped the new president would work hard for promotion of commerce and trade in the country and region.