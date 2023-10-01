PhD degrees awarded to ten scholars

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to ten of its scholars on Saturday.

According to details, Salman Arif S/o M Arif has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Islamic Studies, Aneeqa Ghafoor D/o Abdul Ghafoor in the subject of Botany, Luqman Ahmed S/o Anwar Waheed Ahmed in the subject of Applied Geology (Engineering Geology), Feroz Usmani S/o Yousaf Usmani in the subject of Social Work, Mehfooz Ahmad Bhatti S/o Mehmood Ahmad Bhatti in the subject of Islamic Studies, Usman Sarwar S/o M Sarwar Tariq in the subject of Commerce, Natalia Chaudhry D/o Mujahid Saleem in the subject of Computer Science, M Irfan S/o Noor Muhammad in the subject of Islamic Studies, Ayesha Liaqat D/o Liaqat Ali in the subject of Zoology and M Junaid Anwer S/o M Anwer Manservi in the subject of Islamic Studies.