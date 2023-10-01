Justice Irfan Saadat Khan appointed SHC’s acting CJ

In exercise of power conferred under Article 196 of the Constitution of Pakistan, President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday appointed senior Sindh High Court puisne judge Justice Irfan Saadat Khan as acting chief justice of the high court with effect from the date he takes the oath of his office till the appointment of a regular chief justice of the SHC by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.
The present chief justice of the SHC, Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh, is due to retire on October 2, 2023.
Justice Irfan Saadat Khan was elevated as judge of the SHC on September 25, 2009, and he is most senior judge of the high court.
