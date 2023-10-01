Jaranwala tragedy: Caretaker govt not to form JIT

LAHORE: The caretaker government of Punjab has decided not to constitute a JIT over the Jaranwala incident.

The decision was taken in an emergency meeting of the provincial cabinet at the CM Office on the eve of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal. The meeting was chaired by caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi. The inquiry report of the Jaranwala tragedy was submitted in the meeting. The cabinet took back its decision to constitute a JIT after the submission of the inquiry report.

The meeting granted approval to establish more Tehsils in Punjab. With the establishment of new Tehsils, their number in Lahore will be nine. A special committee was constituted during the meeting to ascertain the Lahore Division according to the administrative level.

Ministers, advisers, the chief secretary and other officials attended the meeting.

However, the handout didn’t mention the reason why the decision of forming a JIT on the Jaranwala incident was changed.