Imran termed guilty in May 9 incidents

LAHORE: A challan related to the May 9 tragedy on Thursday was submitted in the anti-terrorism court in which Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been declared guilty.

The challan of 11 cases related to the May 9 incidents, including the Jinnah House attack, was submitted to the special anti-terrorism court in Lahore.The PTI chairman, Umar Sarfaraz Cheema and Mian Mahmood-ul-Rashid have been declared guilty in the challan.

Dr Yasmin Rashid, Khadija Shah, Sanam Javed and other arrested accused have also been declared guilty.

Challan of Jinnah House attack case, Askari Tower attack, Shadman police station burning case has also been submitted in the special anti-terrorism court. Apart from this, the challan of the case of setting fire to Sherpao bridge was also submitted.The challan of the case of burning the squad car of Justice Mazahar Naqvi has also been submitted in the court.