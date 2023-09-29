Imran termed guilty in May 9 incidents

LAHORE: A challan related to the May 9 tragedy on Thursday was submitted in the anti-terrorism court in which Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been declared guilty.
The challan of 11 cases related to the May 9 incidents, including the Jinnah House attack, was submitted to the special anti-terrorism court in Lahore.The PTI chairman, Umar Sarfaraz Cheema and Mian Mahmood-ul-Rashid have been declared guilty in the challan.
Dr Yasmin Rashid, Khadija Shah, Sanam Javed and other arrested accused have also been declared guilty.
Challan of Jinnah House attack case, Askari Tower attack, Shadman police station burning case has also been submitted in the special anti-terrorism court. Apart from this, the challan of the case of setting fire to Sherpao bridge was also submitted.The challan of the case of burning the squad car of Justice Mazahar Naqvi has also been submitted in the court.
WANA: Regional Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan Nasir Mehmood Satti on Thursday visited Lower South Waziristan after...
RAWALPINDI: The pensioners of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution have demanded issuance of notification for...
PESHAWAR: Hidayatullah Khan, district and sessions judge, Khyber district, has been transferred and posted as...
MINGORA: The body of the four-year-old missing girl was recovered from the well and the accused were arrested, a top...
CHARSADDA: A citizen has complained of police highhandedness and appealed to the high-ups to take action against the...
MARDAN: A three-year-old child was allegedly sexually abused in the limits of Saddar Police Station, police officials...