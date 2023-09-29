More than 80 vehicles of PA being misused

More than 80 official vehicles of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh are being used illegally, it emerged on Thursday after a PA official sent a notice to the relevant authorities.

The notice has been sent by a grade-19 PA official to the chief election commissioner and provincial election commissioner naming the governor, the National Accountability Bureau chairman, the chief secretary and PA Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani.

The notice reads that a total of 120 vehicles are available with the PA Secretariat, and out of those 120 vehicles, 42 cars are being used by such employees who are not entitled to get such a facility.

The notice also points out that according to the rules, the speaker is entitled to using two vehicles, but 22 vehicles of the secretariat are in his use.

Moreover, the deputy speaker has been using three vehicles despite the fact that a deputy speaker can use only two vehicles, while nine vehicles are with the chairman of the standing committee that are yet to be returned.

The notice also reveals that a former PA speaker and ex-members of the legislature have been using 11 official vehicles, while five vehicles have been snatched by criminals and the police are yet to locate them.

The notice also states that the auction of five PA vehicles is yet to take place, while 24 PA vehicles have been missing but no first information report has been registered for recovering them.