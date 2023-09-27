Non-acceptance of demands: Doctors to launch protest drive in KP

ABBOTTABAD: The Provincial Doctors Association (PDA) on Tuesday announced to suspend allied health services in the teaching hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Including Ayub Teaching Hospital, to force the government to accept their demands.

PDA Ayub Teaching Hospital president Dr Zia Qamar told the media that the PDA had been demanding the government to accept the legitimate demands of the doctors for long time.

“Our demands include increase in the salaries of medical officers, implementation of category-B notification of trainee medical officers of Ayub Teaching Hospital and job security for the faculty in MTIs hospitals and their promotions under the PMDC rules,” he added.

Dr Zia maintained that the Security Act 2020 would be implemented in hospitals across the province.He added that Dr Zubair Zahir, Chairman Provincial Doctors Association, along with other representatives of doctors met with top health officials in Peshawar but the long-standing issues facing the doctor community could not be solved.

“And the PDA has no other option but to suspend allied health services in all the teaching hospitals in the province, including Ayub Teaching hospital, till the acceptance of its demands,” he added.

However, he made it clear that all emergency services would be provided to the patients.Dr. Zia said that the PDA has announced protests in Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar, Khyber Teaching Hospital and Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar on different dates.

“We want the government to solve the genuine issues of medical officers and trainee medical officers,” he went on to add.