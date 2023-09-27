LHC serves another notice on ex-food secy

LAHORE: Lahore High Court on Tuesday heard the petitions of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association and others regarding the prices of sugar.

The court has issued another show-cause notice for contempt of court to former Food Secretary Zaman Wattoo. The court has directed Wattoo to submit a response to the show-cause notice within two weeks. The court remarked that two contempt of court petitions have been filed against the former food secretary.

However, the counsel of Wattoo requested to give one month's time for the response, which was refused by the court. As per case details, the petitioner took the stand that Zaman Watto exceeded his authority and violated the law.