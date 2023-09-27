Pakistan beat Qatar, Nepal in men’s squash

KARACHI: Pakistan’s men’s squash team won group matches against Qatar and Nepal in Asian Games on Tuesday.
Pakistan beat Qatar 2-1 when Nasir Iqbal thrashed Salem Almalki 11-5, 11-5, 11-6 and Noor Zaman smashed Syed Amjad 12-10, 11-7, 11-9, while Asim Khan lost to Abdulla Altamimi 4-11, 5-11, 11-9, 6-11.
In the second group match, Pakistan defeated Nepal 3-0 when Nasir thrashed Amir Bhlon 11-2, 11-5, 11-2, Asim Khan smashed Amrit Thapa Magar 11-3, 11-2, 11-5, and Noor Zaman won against Keshar Simha Arhant 11-1, 11-8, 11-5.
Now, the men’s team will play against Singapore and India on Wednesday. Pakistan’s women’s team lost to India 0-3 and Malaysia 0-3 on Tuesday.
