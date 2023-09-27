After SC verdict: NAB directs regional offices to send record of all complaints

ISLAMABAD: Besides sending the references to the Accountability Courts, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) finalizing the uphill task of scrutiny of the compliant verifications, inquiries, investigations that were supposed to re-open after the Supreme Court verdict on the NAB Amendments.

According to sources, following the verdict of the Supreme Court on the NAB Amendments, the NAB headquarter has directed to all the regional bureaus of the NAB including Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Sukkur, Karachi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Quetta to send a complete record of all complaints, inquiries and investigations that are maintainable after the verdict of the Supreme Court on the NAB Amendments and also which are not maintainable. Sources said though the NAB Headquarter has not given any dead line for sending the detail analysis report of those inquiries and investigations which maintainable and which are not yet directed that these should be send as soon as possible so that further action be taken in the light of the Supreme Court verdict on the NAB Amendments. The NAB’s Executive Board did not hold any of its meeting since months and sources hinted that once the detailed reports received from the regional office with regards to pending inquiries and investigations that are maintainable after the decision of the Supreme Court on the NAB Amendments then the meeting of the Executive Board of the NAB may be called.