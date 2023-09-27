Accountability court extends Bushra Bibi’s bail till Oct 12

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court extended the interim bail of former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana and 190 million pound scam cases till October 12.

The Accountability Court of Islamabad heard the Toshakhana and 190 million pound scam cases against Bushra Bibi, in which Imran Khan’s wife appeared in the court while lawyer Latif Khosa argued on her behalf. Accountability Court Judge Mohammad Basheer presided over the hearing. During the hearing, Latif Khosa argued that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had given a statement that the arrest of Bushra Bibi was not required currently. “My objection is to the word ‘currently’ used by the NAB prosecutor. Taking into account the word ‘currently’, I have brought some decisions of the Supreme Court. If there is a change of mind regarding arrest, it is necessary to inform the court first. NAB team goes out and says that they had asked not to make arrests for now. Later they can say that the time is over now, so they have to make the arrest,” added Latif.

Latif Khosa also referred to the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the 190-million pound scam case in the court. The court sought arguments on whether the court was informed before or not regarding the arrest of Bushra Bibi. Accountability Court Judge Mohammad Basheer said that they would take a statement from NAB on whether they do not want to arrest Bushra Bibi. At this, the NAB prosecutor said if the bail application is dismissed on merit, then she can be arrested. Later, after the arguments of NAB prosecutor and Latif Khosa, the court extended the interim bail of Bushra Bibi till October 12 in both cases.