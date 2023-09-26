Girl student dies in road mishap

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A girl student was killed and the driver of a Qingqi auto rickshaw sustained injuries when a dumper truck struck the three-wheeler near Nawab Adda on Dera-Multan Road on Monday.

Eyewitnesses said that a Qingqi rickshaw was taking girls students to college when a speeding dumper truck hit the three-wheeler near Nawab Adda on Dera-Multan road.As a result, a student Z Bibi sustained serious injuries and died on the spot while the rickshaw driver, Farhat Shah, was critically injured.

Soon after the accident, the Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and provided first aid to the injured. The body and injured were then shifted to the hospital.It was learnt that the deceased student and injured driver belonged to the same family.