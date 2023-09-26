Function held to acknowledge pharmacists’ role

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar on Monday arranged a function to mark the World Pharmacists Day which is meant for recognizing the role of pharmacists in the healthcare system.

The theme for 2023 is “Pharmacists Strengthening Health Systems”. The purpose of the day is to create awareness about the contribution of pharmacists in patient care, drug safety and public health.

At the beginning of the event at the KTH, the acting manager of pharmacy briefed the participants about the importance of the day. He said this year’s theme is “Pharmacists Strengthening Health Systems” which is meant for pharmacists and other pharmacy professionals around the world.

Hospital Director Dr. Muhammad Zafar Afridi, Medical Director Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan, Finance Director Waheedur Rehman, Nursing Director Asmat Pasha, Secretary BoG MTI - KTH/KMC/KCD, Manager Legal, Manager Facilities, as well as Pharmacy staff of the hospital participated in the function under the leadership of Acting Manager Noor Qadir Afridi.

Hospital Director Dr. Muhammad Zafar Afridi paid tribute to all the pharmacy staff and praised them for their efforts. He said that former Associate Hospital Director Dr. Saud Islam Malik played a key role in stabilizing the pharmacy system at the hospital, who improved the pharmacy system.

Medical Director Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan said that whenever a disaster or epidemic occurs anywhere in the world, immediate measures are taken for it. He said the corona outbreak had claimed many lives but also taught us a lot, so we should increase the awareness campaign about pharmacy and make the pharmacy department of our institution stable and strong.

Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan said that today on World Pharmacist Day, I pay tribute to all pharmacists and hope that together we will improve the health system of this province and the country.