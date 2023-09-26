Plan drawn to modernise Institute of Petroleum Technologies

PESHAWAR: The KP Energy Department has drawn up a plan to modernize the Institute of Petroleum Technologies in Karak.

The focus will be on aligning the training of youth with contemporary standards.Dr. Sarfraz Ali Shah, the Adviser to the chief minister on Energy, Electronics, and Planning and Development, stated this while presiding over a meeting at the institute, said a handout.

Officials, including secretary Energy and Electronics Nasir Khan, Special Secretary Tashfeen Haider, and the project director of the institute were present there. The adviser told the meeting that this modernization effort was aimed at fulfilling the requirements of the oil, gas, and petroleum sectors in today’s era.

Under this initiative, students will receive education in modern technology courses, practical training, and have field visits to ensure their comprehensive preparedness. Additionally, Dr. Sarfraz Ali Shah highlighted the substantial oil and gas reserves in KP and underscored the importance of preparing a skilled workforce to explore these resources, ultimately meeting the energy demands of the province and the nation.

The institute, situated on 250 kanals of land, will offer three-year diploma courses in various technologies alongside short-term programs. The adviser urged officials to expedite the remaining construction work, address staff shortage and ensure timely use of the budget

allocated for the institute’s development.