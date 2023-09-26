Cleanliness week begins in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The judges and lawyers organised a walk to raise awareness about cleanliness on Monday.Leading the participants, District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Asif Khan, Additional District and Sessions Judge Mirza Kashif, Additional District Judge Tayyab Khan, District Bar Association president Fida Afridi, general secretary Usman advocate and others said that it was the responsibility of bar and bench to participate in this national obligation.

They said that Cleanliness Week was being observed on the special directives of Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan to raise awareness about cleanliness among the people.

The speakers urged the participants to adopt preventive steps against malaria, dengue and other diseases and keep the environment and their surroundings clean.