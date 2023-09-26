Woman among three killed in armed clash

KOHAT: Three persons, including a woman, were killed and another sustained injuries when rival parties traded fire in Jangalkhel area here on Monday.

The police said that Farhat Bibi, Sarfaraz and Mohib from one party were killed while a man identified as Nauman from the rival group sustained injuries after they exchanged fire.

Relatives of the slain persons later set the house of their rivals on fire and placed bodies on the Bypass Road and blocked vehicular traffic. They were protesting the killing and demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.