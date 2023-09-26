AIOU reschedules exams of 29 Sept

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has rescheduled the exams of various course codes of matriculation, FA/I.Com including 208, 212, 355 and 357. The exams scheduled on September 29 have been rescheduled and will now be held on October 6 due to the holiday announced by the Federal government on account of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal.