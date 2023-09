PEDO issues posting, transfer order

PESHAWAR: Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) on Sunday issued an office order regarding transfer posting of officers that Director (M&E) Engr Syed Aziz Ahmad has been transfered and posted as Chief Engineer (M&E), Director (RE/PP) Engr Khurram Durrani posted as Chief Engineer (RE/PP) while Chief Engineer (RE/PP) Engr Imran Haleem has been transferred and posted as Chief Engineer (Development).

Likewise, Deputy Director Finance Ubaid ur Rehman has been given additional charge of Director Finance PEDO on temporary basis.