Ex-minority councillor kidnapped in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The suspected militants kidnapped a former Hindu minority member of tehsil council from his house in Khari Shamozai area, police said on Sunday.

They said that suspected militants riding seven motorcycles forced their entry into the house of former Hindu minority member of tehsil council, Virbhan, and took him along with them at gunpoint at night.They said that the militants intruded into the house at about 2:30am and kidnapped the former tehsil councillor.

Soon after the incident, the police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area and launched a search for the kidnapped former Hindu minority tehsil councillor.It was not known as to where the ex-councillor had been shifted. No militant group or individual had claimed responsibility for the kidnapping of Virbhan.