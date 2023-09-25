No let-up in high prices of vegetables, fruits

LAHORE:No respite for the consumers from increasing prices of vegetables and fruits. Adding fuel to the hardships of the buyers, the vendors and shopkeepers are adamant to sell their commodities against the official rates with claim that they had purchased their commodities at higher than the official ones.

The price of chicken gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs333-346 per kg, sold at Rs360-400 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs519 per kg, and sold Rs530-1000 per kg. The price of potato sugar free A-grade was reduced by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs70-75 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, B-Grade fixed at Rs65-70 per kg, C-grade at Rs60-65 per kg, mixed sold at Rs80-100 per kg. The price of onion A-grade gained Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs70-75 per kg, sold at Rs90 per kg, and C-grade fixed at Rs60-65 per kg, mixed sold at sold at Rs80 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade further declined by Rs18 per kg, fixed at Rs82-86 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg, B-grade at Rs70-75 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, and C-grade at Rs60-65 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. The price of garlic local was further gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs290-300 per kg, sold at Rs350 per kg, and garlic harnai by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs460-480 sold at Rs500-600 per kg. The price of Ginger China was fixed at Rs1100-1120 per kg, Ginger Thai further increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs1040-1050 per kg, Garlic Indonesia unchanged at Rs920-940 per kg, sold Rs1200 per kg. Cucumber Farm reduced by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg. Brinjal price was unchanged at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs120-150 per kg.

Biter gourd was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs130-135 per kg, sold at Rs160-180 per kg. The price Spinach farm unchanged at Rs60-64 sold at Rs80-100 per kg. Zucchini local reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs160-165 per kg, sold at Rs200-230 per kg. The price of lemon China gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs150-155 per kg, sold at Rs200-240 per kg. Lufa price was unchanged at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg, Ladyfinger price reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs95-100 per kg, sold at Rs120-150 per kg. Pumpkin was unchanged at Rs100-105 per kg, sold at Rs120-150 per kg.

Sweet pumpkin reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg. Green chili price A-grade further increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs160-165 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs90-95 per kg, sold at Rs160-200 per kg. Capsicum price was reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs165-170 per kg, sold at Rs220-240 per kg.

Price of cauliflower was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs150-155 per kg, sold at Rs200-240 per kg, cabbage fixed at Rs125-130 per kg, sold Rs150-180 per kg. Carrot Chinese gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs130-135 per kg, sold at Rs200-240 per kg, carrot local unchanged at Rs120-125 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

Arum was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs130-135 per kg, sold at Rs180-200 per kg. Turnip was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs125-130 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Fenugreek (Methi) further reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs190-200 per kg, sold at Rs300-350 per kg. Pea price was further gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs280-290 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg.

Beetroot was sold at Rs300-400 per kg. Coriander was sold at Rs40 per bundle. Beans sold at Rs500 per kg. The price of different variety of apples gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs95-200 per kg, sold at Rs120-300 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category reduced by Rs10 per dozen, fixed at Rs130-135 per dozen, sold at Rs160-180 per dozen, and B-category by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs85-90 per dozen, sold at Rs130-150 per dozen, and C-category by Rs10 per dozen, fixed at Rs65-70 per dozen, sold at Rs100-120 per dozen. Dates Irani increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs530-550 per kg, sold at Rs800 to 1200 per kg. Papaya reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed was at Rs225-235 per kg, sold at Rs250-300 per kg. Peach further gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs155-210 per kg, sold at Rs200-300 per kg. Grapes Gola further gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs165-170 per kg, sold at Rs250 per kg, Grapes Sunderkhani by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs330-345 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg.