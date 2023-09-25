I believe the next world war will not be between different countries but between humans and robots. Fears over the potential impacts of AI are only growing, with experts warning that machines could exceed humans in intelligence and that disastrous consequences that might follow.

There is also the issue of humans adding their own biases into AI algorithms, adversely affecting the lives of millions of people. It is important to regulate the AI industry going forward and to ensure that it does not become a threat to our safety and well-being.

Saba Shahzadi

Lahore