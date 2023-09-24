Students urged to acquire science, tech education

BATKHELA: A senior official on Saturday urged the parents to focus on their children to acquire science and technology education to face the modern day challenges in a befitting manner.

Speaking at a ceremony held in connection with the education-sports scheme between the Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation (ESEF) and the local Best School, provincial Agriculture Secretary Zariful Maani said that budgetary allocations for the education were peanuts, which were also being spent on building instead of education.

“We must focus on acquiring science and technology education and research to stand in the comity of nations,” he said. The official said that the Agriculture Department was notorious for corruption, which should be purged of black sheep.

He called for increasing agriculture yields to get self-sufficiency in the food for the province and country as well.

Under the agreement, the ESEF would pay monthly tuition fees of the male and female students from sixth to eight classes admitted in the school.