Dialysis unit opened at Wana hospital

WANA: Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Nasir Khan and District Police Officer Farmanullah officially opened a Dialysis Unit at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) in Wana, Lower South Waziristan district.

Assistant Commissioner Yasir Salman Kundi, Deputy District Health Officer Dr Irfan, Dr Hidayatullah, and representatives of the Wana Political Alliance were also in attendance.

Dr Hamad Mehmood, medical superintendent of DHQ Hospital and manager of the health management company Medical Emergency Resilience Foundation (MERF), briefed the guests, stating that all dialysis services would be provided free of charge to patients, God willing!

The deputy commissioner and DPO conducted a thorough inspection of the hospital, interacted with doctors and inquired about the facilities available to patients. They praised the management company MERF and commended the performance of doctors.

Dr Hamad Mehmood delivered a presentation to the guests in the conference hall regarding the hospital’s facilities and its performance over the past year. Families of dialysis patients expressed their gratitude to Dr Hamad Mahmood and the hospital administration for providing timely dialysis facilities despite their financial difficulties.

Nasir Khan said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and district administration would ensure that all possible facilities are promptly provided to patients at the hospital.