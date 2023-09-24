Paramedics’ protest ends upon reconciliation

MARDAN: Paramedical Association has announced an end to their protest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after successful negotiations with the provincial government.

The paramedics announced a boycott of the polio campaign to press for fulfilment of their demands, said a press release on Saturday.

The government team, led by KP Health Advisor Dr Riaz Anwar, including Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam and Director General Health Dr Shaukat Ali, negotiated with paramedical association president Sharaftullah Yousafzai and general secretary Haji Luqman Gul.

In the discussions, it was decided to hold a formal meeting with the Health Care Commission within two weeks to sort out issues. The DG health also assured the promotion of paramedics upon completion of necessary paperwork.

A decision was made to task the registrar and controller of the Medical Faculty with overseeing the process of implementing the rules and regulations outlined in the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences Act and the process is expected to be completed within a timeframe of two months. To expedite it, the participants decided to promptly inform the committee responsible for this task, which will include two paramedics.

The DG health issued a directive to the EPI to clear pending payments related to petrol, outreach activities, and other allowances, and to increase the allowances and also submitting a summary to the Finance Department for approval.

Paramedics who were deployed in Sindh and other locations during the floods, have been assured regarding the timely disbursement of these funds after obtaining permission from the secretary health.

Furthermore, the outstanding salary arrears for technicians working on integrated Health IHP Project, GAVI, PPHI, and other projects will be paid promptly and their employment status to be regularised.