ANP holds PTI responsible for KP’s economic woes

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial President Aimal Wali Khan on Saturday said that the previous government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was responsible for overburdening Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with a loan of Rs900 billion.

Addressing a convention of party workers at Tehkal Payan here, he said that the people wanted to know where this huge amount was spent.

He accused the PTI of corruption during its nine-year government in KP and said that their misrule was the main reason behind the prevailing economic woes of the province.

He said those who criticized the metro bus system in Punjab by terming it “Jangla Bus” themselves launched the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in Peshawar at a cost of Rs100 billion

Aimal Wali welcomed the announcement by the Election Commission of Pakistan to

hold the general election in January next and said that ANP was a democratic party advocating for democratic system in the country.

He said that his party was not allowed to run its election campaign in 2013 while in 2018 the Results Transmission

System (RTS) was closed to impose the selected rulers on the nation.

The ANP leader alleged that former chief minister Pervez Khattak received kickbacks in the BRT project. He said that Pervez Khattak and his associates received Rs32 billion in Dubai and the money was transferred to the US and deposited in the PTI accounts under the foreign funding.

He claimed that except the ANP, nobody raised their voice and strived to get rights of the Pakhtuns. He said that the sympathisers of the militants could not be the well-wishers of the Pakhtuns.