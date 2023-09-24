Civil-military officials’ visit to Chitral hailed

CHITRAL: The elders of Chitral have hailed the visit of a delegation comprising civil and military officials to collect first-hand information about the issues being confronted by the people of the district.

Speaking at a press conference at the Chitral Press Club, Chitral Development Movement president Waqas Ahmad advocate, Maulana Israruddin Al-Hilal, Sajidullah advocate, Inayatullah Aseer and others thanked Army Chief General Asim Munir, Peshawar Coprs commander Lt-Gen Hassan Azhar Hayat, Inspector General of Frontier Corps (North), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary, regional police officer and others for sending a delegation of civil and

military officials to visit the district.

They said that the grand jirga of officials and elders would prove a milestone in resolving the problems being faced by the people of Chitral.

They said that the delegation was informed about the dilapidated condition of roads, hospitals and vast reserves of mines and minerals.

The elders hoped that the government would use these potential for the development of the infrastructure to facilitate people of the district.