400 illegal power connections disconnected

LAKKI MARWAT: More than 400 illegal electricity connections were detected and eight transformers were seized during an anti-power pilferage operation in the district on Saturday.

“Additional AC Ishaq Ali Khan and PESCO executive engineer Hizbullah Mehsud led the operation following credible information about power theft in the area,” said an official.

He said that a joint team of the power supply company and district administration along with police contingent disconnected 450 illegal power connections and recovered over Rs 11 million from defaulters.

The official said that along with seizing eight transformers, the PESCO staffers also disconnected power supply to domestic and commercial consumers from 92 transformers.

The officials of the power supply company forwarded complaints to relevant police stations for registration of FIRs against 93 electricity thieves”, he added.

In Bannu, the anti-power pilferage task force disconnected power supply to two factories and markets from four transformers in the industrial area of the district.

The task force also disconnected power supply to commercial and industrial centres over nonpayment of power dues.

During the operation led by director commercial Tufail Khan, the authorities recovered over Rs two million from power defaulters.