RWMC reviews cleanliness

Rawalpindi : Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Saqib Rafiq presided over a meeting of the Board of Directors of RWMC, says a press release.

In the meeting, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chattha, Board Members Raja Muhammad Hanif Advocate, Ziaullah Shah, Representative Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry, Abdul Basit Javed Shahram Bin Shahzad, Muhammad Rizw­an, Muhammad Asslam Nadeem, Chief Executive Officer RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar, Secretary Muhammad Farooq participated.

The agenda was presented in the meeting, on which decisions were taken after detailed discussion. Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Saqib Rafiq while addressing the meeting said that Rawalpindi Waste Management Company is committed to cleanliness, “we all have to make Rawalpindi a clean city. Under the policy, strict action will be taken for negligence, keeping in mind the policy of austerity, the company’s expenses should be reduced, and our job is to provide a clean environment to the citizens.”