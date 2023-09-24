TDAP launches 11th WEXNET expo

LAHORE: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) announced a soft launch of the 11th WEXNET exhibition, the country's largest platform for women entrepreneurs, at the Pearl Continental Hotel in Lahore.

The event was attended by TDAP officials, dignitaries, celebrities, influencers and more. The Secretary TDAP commented that the authority would help women entrepreneurs mature their businesses along with protecting their intellectual property rights and designs.

Senior Vice President of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Mrs. Nilofar, commended the TDAP and said that the assistance they provide was "unmatched and is well appreciated" by the women of Pakistan.

The Counsel General of the United States, Kristin K. Hawkins, said she was committed to "encouraging women's economic empowerment" and that multiple initiatives held each year supported this.

The WEXNET platform features women entrepreneurs from every city and every province of Pakistan gathered under one roof with their unique and exciting products. The aim of WEXNET is to empower women through entrepreneurship.

The upcoming 11th WEXNET event in Lahore from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 will feature products and crafts from across Pakistan including Gilgit, Hunza, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Quetta, Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Halla and many more cities with women from each place exhibiting their handmade and designer goods for all to see.