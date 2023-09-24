CTD arrests 13 terrorists of banned outfits: Weapons, explosives recovered in 83 IBOs across Punjab

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested 13 suspected terrorists linked with banned outfits during operations in different areas of Punjab.

According to a spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 83 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in different districts, detained 83 suspects and arrested 13 alleged terrorists. Weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials were also recovered from the terrorists, said the spokesperson.

Those arrested were identified as Khursheed, Abdur-Rasheed, Irfanullah, Luqman Khan, Waheed Khan, Rizwanullah, Muhammad Amir, Sheikh Muhammad, Aamir Ismail, Muhammad Rehman, Wajid Ramzan, Al-Hamuddin and Muhammad Osama. They belonged to banned organisations Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ISIS, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and Tehrik Jafariya Pakistan. He said the terrorists were arrested from Rawalpindi, Attock, Bahawalnagar, Lahore, Jhelum, Sheikhupura and Bahawalpur.

The spokesman said the recovered prohibited material included 4,999-gram explosives, one improvised explosive device (IED), 29 detonators, 49-foot protective fuse wire, 2-foot prima card, one pistol 30-bore with bullets, one SMG rifle with 80 bullets, 42 pamphlets of banned organisations, 23 stickers, one mobile-phone and Rs14,870 in cash.

He said 625 combing operations were also conducted during the week, with the help of local police and security agencies, 27,229 persons were checked, 105 suspects arrested, 101 cases were registered and 49 recoveries were made during these operations.