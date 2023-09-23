Protest staged against India for killing Sikh leader

PESHAWAR: The Sikh traders here on Friday staged a protest against India for killing their leader in Canada.

A large number of Sikh community members as local traders participated in the protest. They blocked the Ashraf Road for all kinds of traffic.

The protesters chanted slogans against India. They said that the Narendra Modi government should be made accountable for such heinous crimes. They demanded taking up the case of Hardeep Singh Nijjar at international level.

The traders also asked the Indian government to stop terrorist actions against citizens of other countries. They demanded exposing the culprits and asked the international community to take action against such governments. It was the second protest against India in Peshawar for killing the Sikh leader in Canada.

Earlier, the members of the Sikh community staged a protest against the killing of a pro-independence activist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in Canada on Wednesday last.

Hardeep was gunned down outside a Sikh cultural centre in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada on June 18. The protesters gathered at the Gurdwara Bhai Joga Singh Sahab in Dabgari Garden to vent anger at the killing of the pro-independence activist.