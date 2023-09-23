27 charged in power theft FIRs

NOWSHERA: The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has initiated an operation against electricity thieves in various areas of the district where FIRs have been filed against 27 people for illegal power connections.
Those charged in the FIRs include residents from Aman Garh, Kaka Sahib, and Khataklay, among other areas. The teams have also recovered Rs9.5 million in various areas, including Nowshara cantonment.
The teams conducted raids in various areas of the district on the directive of Executive Engineer Tanveer Haider. The Wapda teams warned the residents that there would be no leniency or concessions for electricity thieves and called upon the public to cooperate with the officials.
