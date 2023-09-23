Parents see selective justice in MDCAT scam

BANNU: Parents have appealed for equal treatment for all students who were caught using mobile phones during the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) held on September 10 at the University of Science and Technology Bannu.

Speaking to journalists, Hayat Mir said that his son was among a total of 66 students caught using mobile phones during the examination conducted by the Education Testing and Evaluation Agency at the Bannu varsity.

Flanked by parents of several students caught in the test, Mir said that out of these 66 students, FIRs were registered against 35 students and the rest were released without charges.The parents urged the authorities to treat all students equally and release their children as well, just like the other 35 students.