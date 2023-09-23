Conviction suspended

MULTAN: A division bench of Lahore High Court Multan Bench suspended the conviction of an accused sentenced to three years and a fine of Rs50 million in the purchase and sale of unregistered drugs.

The counsel of the accused, Ghulam Muhammad, argued that it was a case of little punishment, which should be suspended immediately, and the court agreed with him. Earlier, the accused said a case was registered on the complaint of a drug inspector after which a drug court found him guilty of the purchase and sale of unregistered drugs. He was arrested from the courtroom but the High Court suspended his sentence.