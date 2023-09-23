Conviction suspended

MULTAN: A division bench of Lahore High Court Multan Bench suspended the conviction of an accused sentenced to three years and a fine of Rs50 million in the purchase and sale of unregistered drugs.
The counsel of the accused, Ghulam Muhammad, argued that it was a case of little punishment, which should be suspended immediately, and the court agreed with him. Earlier, the accused said a case was registered on the complaint of a drug inspector after which a drug court found him guilty of the purchase and sale of unregistered drugs. He was arrested from the courtroom but the High Court suspended his sentence.
BEIJING: The Pakistan Meteorological Department and the Institute of Electrical Engineering of the Chinese Academy of...
PESHAWAR: The Sikh traders here on Friday staged a protest against India for killing their leader in Canada.A large...
In a recent address at the prestigious Council on Foreign Relations , Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul...
PESHAWAR: There has been a surge in incidents of snatching, lifting, and theft in areas close to the Kohat Road-Ring...
NOWSHERA: The Water and Power Development Authority has initiated an operation against electricity thieves in various...
PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry acting president Ijaz Khan Afridi on Friday stressed the need for...