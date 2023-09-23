MoU signed to support deserving female students

MARDAN: Women University Mardan and the Momina Cheema Foundation (MCF) have formalised a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a shared commitment to provide scholarships to deserving female students.

The signing ceremony took place at the office of the vice-chancellor. Prof Dr Ghazala Yasmeen, the vice-chancellor, and Tayyba Zia Cheema, the founder of MCF, signed the agreement. The agreement outlines the establishment of an institutional scholarship award committee, responsible for evaluating scholarship applications.

These applications will be made accessible via the university’s official website, ensuring transparency in the selection process. The committee’s selection criteria will encompass both merit-based and need-based considerations, with a particular focus on supporting financially challenged female students.

A statement said the goal of the MoU is to inspire and bolster deserving female students who face financial obstacles while pursuing higher education.At the ceremony, Tayyba Zia Cheema encouraged the students to explore opportunities for higher education abroad and reaffirmed the commitment of the Foundation to provide support in their pursuit of educational excellence.

She underscored the pivotal role educated women play in shaping a brighter and more prosperous nation and engaged in discussions with scholarship recipients.