Several arrested in crackdown against meat sellers

NOWSHERA: The authorities of the Nowshera cantonment board launched a crackdown against the butchers selling substandard meat and arrested several meat sellers.

During the action, several butchers were arrested while substandard beef was seized and thrown into the River Kabul. The authorities also seized the shops of the butchers selling hazardous and unhygienic meat, posing a serious threat to the health of the consumers. The crackdown was launched by the order of Station Commander. Briefing the media persons about the raids, Nowshera Cantonment Board Chief Executive Officer Dr Syed Raza Shah said that the action was conducted in view of public complaints about the poor quality of meat.

He asked the people not to purchase the meat, which was not stamped by the cantonment board’s slaughterhouse authorities. He warned the butchers against slaughtering animals at other places instead of the slaughterhouse of the cantonment board, saying that the violators would face strict action and heavy fines.