Friday September 22, 2023
Peshawar

30 shops gutted

By Our Correspondent
September 22, 2023

CHAKDARA: At least 30 shops were gutted when fire erupted in a market in the main bazaar here on Thursday.Police officials said the fire erupted in a slander shop in the Shall Market due to unknown reasons and spread to other shops in a jiffy, reducing over 30 shops to ashes.The officials said the owners had suffered a loss worth millions. The fighters managed to extinguish the fire after hectic efforts of hours.